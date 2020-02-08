Cabinet not to allow Maryam to go abroad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday claimed that the federal cabinet would not allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif to go abroad.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said Nawaz Sharif’s sons and a daughter were already in London.

He said the government faced no fear except price hike.

“We have differences with allies and these will hopefully end. We have no reservations about Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he and the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are working with us efficiently,” he said.

The minister said he had reservations about Maryam going abroad.

“I believe the federal cabinet will not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad for the time being,” he maintained.

Sheikh Rashid said people were unhappy with Imran Khan due to inflation. He vowed to rid the Pakistan Railways of corruption and hoped that the Supreme Court decisions will be in the institution’s favor.

Commenting on the ongoing tensions between the government and its allies, the minister remarked that trivial issues always remain there but the associates will hopefully provide every possible support to the government.

He said the reservations of MQM-P and PML-Q would soon be redressed and they will go with the prime minister in future.

He expressed hope that the coalition partners will take better decisions in the broader interest of the country.