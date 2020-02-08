Senators for all possible help to China amid Coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD: Legislators from across the aisle in the Senate Friday called for extending every possible cooperation to China in this hour of need in the wake of coronavirus crisis, as it had always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin.

The senators strongly advocated sending masks and other related equipment to the brotherly country, which was trying to cope with the unprecedented catastrophe and also facing propaganda by its economic rivals.

Leader of Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq said the adviser on national health was issuing contradictory statements everyday and cited his statement of not allowing Pakistani students to return and then everyone saw people returning to the country.

Likewise, he said that they had talked to Chinese, who would take care of Pakistanis as well. Zafarul Haq regretted it was not proper to make such requests to a country, already facing a catastrophe, which was not curable presently. He pointed out that a common device was being used at airports to check temperature that appears at the last stage of virus after 14-15 days. “They are placing the device on foreheads of those arriving at airports and clearing them,” he said.

The opposition leader hailed the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to a mosque and requesting the Muslims to pray for cure of the virus. He added that it was a very welcome gesture and it would have sent a very positive message to the world.

Before Zafarul Haq, Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz while responding to the points of order said so far no case of coronavirus had been confirmed in Pakistan, whereas the Ministry of National Health Services had adopted a proactive approach and various measures and steps are taken in view of any threat of the virus.

He said that a multi-sectorial national task force was formed on January 28 in relation to state of preparedness and look for gaps if any case was detected. Moreover, he said, SOPs, guidelines and protocols have been thrashed out also at major airports and main hospitals have been alerted accordingly and special medical wards established.

During the question hour, the House was told that a strategic trade policy framework 2020-25 had been prepared to bolster exports through product diversification especially in the areas of information technology and engineering.

Adviser for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said the framework proposed interventions for women and small-scale entrepreneurs by facilitating their businesses for inclusive economic growth.

“We are moving towards fixing energy prices including those of gas and power for export-oriented sector in order to support this sector. Exports are increasing with textiles witnessing quantity wise growth of 25 percent, poultry and meat 50 percent and fisheries 28 percent,” he said.

The advisor revealed that 43 commercial counsellors had been selected for postings after interviews while 35 had joined their duties after having been given training.