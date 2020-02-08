India suspends travel from China on e-visa

ISLAMABAD: India has suspended travel from China on e-visa, and it applies to the holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in China. Indian Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that holders of already issued e-visa are no longer valid. It is further clarified that existing normal visas are no longer valid.

The Indian government has issued regular advisory on the issue. Indian nationals have been advised to refrain from travelling to China. People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return. Pakistan is among the few nations which have taken a decision not to evacuate its nationals from China, particularly from coronavirus affected areas of Hubei province.

In a surprising move the MEA spokesman has said in New Delhi that they might consider the "request" in future evacuation efforts by India. "No such request has been received by us from Pakistan. But if such a situation arises and keeping in mind the resources available, we can look into it."

Pakistan's decision against evacuation is to show "solidarity" with China, but it has not gone down well with the people in Pakistan, especially those whose children are stranded in China. The MEA has already come to the aid of one neighbouring nation, Maldives. Seven Maldivians were flown on the second special flight of Air India from Wuhan to New Delhi.

"We have successfully carried out the evacuation of 647 Indian nationals and 7 nationals of Maldives on two flights. These Indian nationals belong to Wuhan and nearby areas and who did not show any symptoms of illness.

It was a complex operation, and we thank the Government of China, for their support and facilitation during this exercise," said Raveesh Kumar at the weekly media briefing. The MEA also explained the suspension of all kinds of visas for Chinese nationals and foreigners residing in China.

Meanwhile, sources here told The News that there is no question of seeking help of India for evacuation of its nationals stranded in China. The government is following a policy that is in the best interest of the country.