Senate question hour: Mushahid asks FM to brief House on confused foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: Opposition in the Senate on Friday called for briefing from Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Pakistan’s foreign policy, particularly with reference to Kashmir, as the Foreign Office spokesperson had repudiated a minister’s statement on this count.

PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who heads the House Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs as its chairperson, raised the matter in the House, following the question hour and said that it was perhaps for the first time that the Foreign Office spokesperson repudiated a minister’s statement and politely criticised her for saying there was a narrow vision regarding Kashmir.

“I think she was referring to Dr. Shireen Mazari, who had given a statement. There appears confusion with regards to foreign policy. Prime Minister in Malaysia said it was his mistake, he should have attended the Kuala Lampur moot but could not do so due to a misunderstanding,” he pointed out.

Likewise, he noted that there was a news also that the special meeting of OIC foreign ministers on Kashmir was not being held perhaps due to reservations by some people.

He said the foreign minister should come to the House for a briefing on foreign policy and what exactly is our foreign policy and if there was confusion what were the issues or problems, as people from within the government were expressing reservations and it meant there was something wrong somewhere and the government should clarify that. It was about time, he emphasized that the government should adopt a clear policy.

PML-N Senators Mushahidullah Khan and Muhammad Javed Abbasi rose to grill the government on the recent ‘flour crisis’ and sugar price increase and asked Prime Minister to name the mafia, involved in these issues, plaguing the masses.

Senator Mushahidullah, during the question hour, noted that it was the Supreme Court, which questioned about the process of appointment of PIA CEO and sent him home, whose friend set up a firm and was registered two months back; was given contract for internal entertainment system in PIA planes.

“Names of some ministers also surfaced in the apex court in relation to proposed sale of a hotel in France and Roosevelt hotel in US. A spectacle (tamasha) was witnessed in the court,” he charged. Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan strongly defended the tendering process being completely transparent and said that the lowest bidder was local with Rs700 million offer and that neither work was allotted nor payment made and he could not talk in detail, as the matter was sub-judice.