Solidarity expressed with Kashmiris facing HR violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Kashmiris diaspora in Sydney, Australia at a seminar expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, facing grave human rights violations and a communication blockade for more than six months.The Kashmir Solidarity Day seminar was organized by Consulate General of Pakistan, Sydney, a message received here Friday said.

The seminar was part of the series of events related to the Kashmir Solidarity Day held in Australia, which included a seminar by the High Commission of Pakistan in Canberra and the protest demonstrations organised by the civil society organisations in Sydney.

The messages of the President of Pakistan and Prime Minister on the occasion of the Kashmir Day were read out in the seminar. In his keynote address, Muhammad Ashraf, Consul General of Pakistan Sydney, said that the participation in large numbers in the seminar demonstrated that the hearts of Pakistanis’ including the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora throbbed with the Kashmiris, and they shared the Kashmiris’ pain.

He emphasised that the valiant Kashmiris deserved the world support for their rightful cause. The civilised world should force India to lift the siege, which had converted the paradise-on-earth, into an open prison.

The Kashmiris must be given their right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations in the Security Council resolutions.

The participants emphasised that the Kashmiris were determined to continue their struggle at all odds. The time had proven the iron will of Kashmiris and any level of atrocities, pellet guns or bullets would not be able to shatter their resolve.