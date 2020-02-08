World’s most expensive whiskies go up for sale

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Some of the world´s rarest and most expensive whiskies went on sale on Friday in an online auction of a private collection amassed by a late US soft drink bottling tycoon.
The Whisky Auctioneer company said its "Perfect Collection", which was built by the late Pepsi bottling company executive Richard Gooding, includes 100-year-old bottles believed to be worth more than a Â£1 million.
The 3,900 bottles mostly comprise single malt Scotch whiskies that will be sold in two lots. The first 1,949 auctioned over 10 days starting Friday include a rare Macallan 1926 Valerio Adami 60 Year Old and a Springbank 1919 50 Year Old.
One of the Macallans became the world´s most expensive bottle of spirit when it sold for Â£1.5 million ($1.9 million, 1.8 million euros) at Sotheby´s in October.
