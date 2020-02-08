close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 8, 2020

World’s most expensive whiskies go up for sale

National

AFP
February 8, 2020

LONDON: Some of the world´s rarest and most expensive whiskies went on sale on Friday in an online auction of a private collection amassed by a late US soft drink bottling tycoon.

The Whisky Auctioneer company said its "Perfect Collection", which was built by the late Pepsi bottling company executive Richard Gooding, includes 100-year-old bottles believed to be worth more than a Â£1 million.

The 3,900 bottles mostly comprise single malt Scotch whiskies that will be sold in two lots. The first 1,949 auctioned over 10 days starting Friday include a rare Macallan 1926 Valerio Adami 60 Year Old and a Springbank 1919 50 Year Old.

One of the Macallans became the world´s most expensive bottle of spirit when it sold for Â£1.5 million ($1.9 million, 1.8 million euros) at Sotheby´s in October.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan