Pakistani students in China’s Wuhan city seek relocation or evacuation

PESHAWAR: The Pakistani students in Wuhan in China have asked the Pakistan government to help them shift to a virus-free Chinese province or else they would commit suicide in hostels where they are going through a traumatic situation.

Noman, a student of MBBS final year, told reporters in a video call that he along with other friends was facing impending danger of coronavirus in Wuhan. “There is complete lockdown of the city and it has caused us multiple problems,” he said. He said they are facing a shortage of everything and up till now the Pakistan government has not taken any step for their relocation or evacuation. The student claimed the Indian foreign minister had offered to evacuate the Pakistani students.

Noman warned that the students would commit suicide in their hostels if the Pakistan government failed to evacuate them for which Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would be held responsible. He said he had repeatedly contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad but did not receive any positive response.