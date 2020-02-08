PPP says PTI govt failed to keep economy afloat

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Friday said that PTI government has failed to keep the economy afloat.

“There is no way left other than that of sending the Prime Minister home because the country's economy is trembling in a tsunami of change,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday while commenting on the state of economy under the PTI government. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said last year one million people were unemployed in the government that was supposed to bring “change”. “It is feared that another 12 million people will be unemployed this year,” he said.

The spokesman to PPP chairman said that inflation and economic crisis will lead the country to catastrophic consequences. He said that due to the high cost of human food in this agricultural country, poor people are suffering. The public cannot afford to buy life-saving medicines. He said that wheat and sugar crisis has benefited Imran Khan's financial facilitators but the people are drowning in the tsunami of inflation and price hike.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said Imran Khan can no longer deceive his allies who already seem annoyed because of his unfulfilled promises. He said in a year and half, the corrupt government has failed in keeping the economy afloat.