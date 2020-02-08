QWP leader flays PTI govt for wrong policies

PESHAWAR: Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its lacklustre performance, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao

said on Friday that the rulers had multiplied the miseries of the people due to the wrong policies.

He was addressing a public gathering at the Umarzai village in the Charsadda district in connection with the upcoming death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao.

Paying tribute to the Shaheed leader, Sikandar Sherpao said he had tirelessly worked for the well-being of the poor people. The QWP leader said the PTI government had miserably failed to provide any relief to the people in the face of growing inflation. He added that the PTI government took repeated U-turns as the rulers were incompetent and lacked the vision to steer the country out of the prevailing problems.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the rulers had mortgaged the country’s economy with the International Monetary Fund which had led to a host of problems. He said the poor governance and the ill-conceived policies of the rulers had exposed the have-nots to more problems, adding the downtrodden segments of the society were struggling to feed children in the face of the backbreaking inflation.

Office-bearers

Shafiqur Rahman has been named president and Salman bin Ihsan general secretary of Islami Jamiat Talaba of the greater the campus of different universities and colleges.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the reorganization of the universities’ set-up of the organization for the session 2020-21 was done at a meeting of the core members. The provincial president Shakeel Ahmad was in the chair. The other office-bearers included Ammad Nizami, president, University of Peshawar, Ali Rahman, president, Agriculture University, Mohammad Mujtaba, Islamia College University, Junaid Shafi, University of Engineering and Technology, and Nouman Khattak president of the Khyber Medical College.

Similarly, Hafiz Naved Ahmad was named head of training and the development section of the organization, Mathar Bashir as in charge of student affairs, Musa Zeb secretary litigation, Mian Fawad, in charge of finance and Tahirullah spokesman for the organization.

Heroin seized

The Excise and Narcotics Control Department recovered two kilograms of heroin during an action near the Motorway and arrested an alleged smuggler, officials said on Friday. The in-charge of Excise mobile squad, Meraj Khan, said a car was stopped near the motorway and two kilograms of heroin recovered from it. He said it was being smuggled to Punjab. The alleged smuggler Janab Gul was arrested and a case lodged against him.