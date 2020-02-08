Pesco starts recruitment tests today after a long wait

PESHAWAR: After a long wait the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has finally announced the schedule of tests for candidates seeking recruitment in the organization.

The first test for the posts of Line Superintendent (LS-2) would be held today. The tests for the positions of Junior Engineers and Revenue Officers would take place on February 9. Subsequently, tests for other positions would be held. Many candidates were heard commenting if the recruitment would be done on merit as is being claimed. The vacancies were announced months ago last year, but the tests kept getting delayed on one pretext or another. Thousands of candidates had applied for the positions that have been vacant in Pesco for years. A record number of aspirants were waiting for the last many months to appear in the test in the hope of landing a job. The shortage of staff had affected the work of Pesco, more so in the field where the handful of employees were overworked and overburdened.