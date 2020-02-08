President arrives in Malam Jabba

MINGORA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand division chapter on Friday warmly welcomed President Dr Arif Alvi on his arrival at Malam Jabba in the Swat district.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan, Minister for Housing Amjad Ali, Malakand Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud, PTI Malakand division head Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai and others were also present on the occasion. The president was briefed about the efforts being taken to boost tourism in the Swat valley. He was also informed about the ongoing development projects that were being undertaken in the district. Talking to reporters, Fazal Hakim Khan, who is also chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee, said that Malam Jabba had become a tourist attraction site for the foreign as well as local tourists. He added that players from 36 countries had arrived in Pakistan to take part in the international skiing championship in Malam Jabba.