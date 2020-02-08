close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
February 8, 2020

Obituary

National

February 8, 2020

PESHAWAR: Mother of a leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), Qaisar Khan advocate, passed away on Friday. The funeral was offered at the Tarkha village in Taru Jabba, Nowshera district, and she was laid to rest at the family graveyard. People from various walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased.

She was the grandmother of journalist Daniyal Khan, Engineer Abaseen, Shehram Ali Tareen, Imran and Ali Khan.

