Sun Feb 09, 2020
BR
Bureau report
February 8, 2020

Man injured

National

PESHAWAR: A man sustained injuries when armed men opened fire on him in the limits of the Tehkal Police Station on Friday. The injured identified as Abid was said be associated with the polio programme but there was no vaccination campaign going on in the area. Police said armed men Rahim, Ajmal and others had exchanged harsh words with Abid a few weeks back and allegedly opened fire on him on Friday. Abid was critically injured and was taken to a hospital.

