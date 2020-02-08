Peers demand to be given right to vote in general elections

LONDON: A ban on peers voting in general elections could have given Labour members a “cop out” when asked by voters for their views, according to David Blunkett.

The former home secretary jokingly touched on his doorstep experiences when out campaigning in the last general election as party leader Jeremy Corbyn sought the keys to Number 10.

Lord Blunkett, who served in Tomy Blair’s cabinet, insisted he would have voted Labour if allowed. His comments came as the unelected Lords debated the Extension of Franchise (House of Lords) Bill. It aims to allow members of the House of Lords to vote in elections to the Commons.

Lord Blunkett said people have expressed “incredulity” to him about peers not having the right to vote in general elections. He also joked: “It might, for some of us in the last general election, have been an interesting cop out in terms of people on the doorstep asking us what we were going to do on this side.

“But of course it wasn’t. I speak for myself able to say, were I able to vote I would have voted Labour, I just want to make that absolutely clear. But the fundamental issue (Lord Naseby) has raised... the basic right of any citizen is the right to vote.”

Conservative Lord Naseby, a former MP, said members of “every single second chamber anywhere else in the world” all have a vote in their country’s elections. He added: “I have talked to many friends in the Commons. I believe there is substantial support in the other place for this Bill.”

But Labour’s Lord Adonis said he believed Lord Naseby had produced the “most minor change to the statute book” of any proposal he has seen in his time in the House.

He said: “By my calculation, there are 794 members of the House of the Lords and the total electorate of the nation is 45,775,800 which I think means his Bill adds 0.00173 per cent to the electorate. “If we’re able to give an hour or two of debate to every issue in the country which could make a 0.00173% improvement to the relevant public policy of the country, we would be sitting continuously. Maybe we’d do some good, but we certainly wouldn’t be giving so much scrutiny to this issue.”