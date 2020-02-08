Adviser visits labs in UET

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister for Higher Education Khaliqur Rehman on Friday visited the US-Pak Center for Advanced Studies in the Energy at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain briefed him about the different laboratories established with the USAID assistance. The advisor evinced a keen interest in the newly established facilities. He was impressed with all labs, especially the solar testing and certification one, to be inaugurated this month. Khaliqur Rehman hoped the laboratories will enable the academia to help the Energy Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the private sector.

The adviser was briefed on the strategic plan of the higher education to be developed under the leadership of Secretary Higher Education Arshad Khan. He stressed higher education was the real game-changer for the socio-economic uplift of the province.