Office-bearers

Shafiqur Rahman has been named president and Salman bin Ihsan general secretary of Islami Jamiat Talaba of the greater the campus of different universities and colleges.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the reorganization of the universities’ set-up of the organization for the session 2020-21 was done at a meeting of the core members. The provincial president Shakeel Ahmad was in the chair. The other office-bearers included Ammad Nizami, president, University of Peshawar, Ali Rahman, president, Agriculture University, Mohammad Mujtaba, Islamia College University, Junaid Shafi, University of Engineering and Technology, and Nouman Khattak president of the Khyber Medical College.

Similarly, Hafiz Naved Ahmad was named head of training and the development section of the organization, Mathar Bashir as in charge of student affairs, Musa Zeb secretary litigation, Mian Fawad, in charge of finance and Tahirullah spokesman for the organization.