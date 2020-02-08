QWP leaderflays PTI govt for wrong policies

PESHAWAR: Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its lacklustre performance, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Friday that the rulers had multiplied the miseries of the people due to the wrong policies.

He was addressing a public gathering at the Umarzai village in the Charsadda district in connection with the upcoming death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao.

Paying tribute to the Shaheed leader, Sikandar Sherpao said he had tirelessly worked for the well-being of the poor people. The QWP leader said the PTI government had miserably failed to provide any relief to the people in the face of growing inflation. He added that the PTI government took repeated U-turns as the rulers were incompetent and lacked the vision to steer the country out of the prevailing problems.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the rulers had mortgaged the country’s economy with the International Monetary Fund which had led to a host of problems. He said the poor governance and the ill-conceived policies of the rulers had exposed the have-nots to more problems, adding the downtrodden segments of the society were struggling to feed children in the face of the backbreaking inflation.