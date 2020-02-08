GCU Kashmir Society set up: Mushaal says India following Israeli pattern of occupation

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday established Kashmir Society in collaboration with the Peace and Culture Organisation headed by Mushaal Hussein Mullick, a human rights activist and wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik.

The GCU Kashmir Society will be led by a group of most brilliant students of the university who will project the plight of the incarcerated people of Kashmir at all levels by employing creative ways and means.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick jointly signed the notification of establishing the GCU Kashmir Society after a seminar on liberation of Kashmir at GCU where Mrs Mullick highlighted a need for exposing the human rights violations and genocide of Kashmiris before the international community with evidences.

Mushaal Mullick said that India was following the Israeli pattern of occupation; villages after villages were being getting evacuated to settle Hindus and Kashmiris were being slowly pushed to the Line of Control (LoC).

She paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri women, saying that they were the most oppressed in the world; they were harassed in every street of the valley by Indian army.

“Most of them were physically assaulted, tortured or raped but yet they are still fighting for their rights and freedom,” she added. Mrs Mullick told the students that prosperity and peace of whole region was linked to the peaceful resolution of Kashmir.

“All the water of Pakistan came from Kashmir, and if this freedom movement dies, India would never let Pakistan to have his water,” she added. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi said, “Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan; imagine your own jugular vein bleeding and think what would happen to you, so similar is being happened to Kashmir and Pakistan.”

Prof Zaidi laid a stress on raising an effective voice for the rights and freedom of Kashmiris, saying that the first time in history, the government was doing better than all previous governments to raise a voice for the people of Kashmir.

It was also agreed by the speakers that a constitutional petition should be filed before the Indian Supreme Court for declaring the new amendments to the Article 370-35 (A) of the Indian Constitution ultra vires being against the fundamentals of Indian Constitution and people of India. International Kashmir Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairman Rai Muhammad Nawaz Kharal, and academician Prof Zafar Iqbal Sindhu also addressed the seminar attended by a large number of students and faculty members.