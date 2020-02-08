close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
February 8, 2020

Former basketballer Arjumand passes away

Sports

 
RAWALPINDI: Arjumand Peerzada, one of the top basketball players from Rawalpindi and an award winning make-up artist, died of cardiac arrest here late Thursday night. He was laid to rest on Friday afternoon, says a press release.

Arjumand, who was a founding member of Rawalpindi’s Falcons Basketball Club, represented Rawalpindi Division in national level tournaments and also had a stint with COD as a player.

Later, he went on to adopt make-up as a profession and was a senior make-up artist in Pakistan Television, Islamabad.

He has left a widow, two daughters and a son to mourn his death.

Falcons Basketball Club President Saeedul Hasan, former team-mates and the entire basketball fraternity of the twin cities have condoled Arjumand’s death. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear this loss.

“It was shocking news to say the least,” Saeedul Hasan said. “He was a brilliant basketballer, and even a better friend.”

