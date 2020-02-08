Frenchman Robin ahead in Vic Open

GEELONG, Australia: Fren­ch­man Robin Sciot-Siegrist sunk eight birdies to charge into the lead at the innovative Vic Open golf on Friday, with in-form Swede Madelene Sag­strom heading the women’s field.

The event, in Geelong south of Melbourne, is the only one in the world with male and female players teeing off, in alternate groups, on the same course and for equal prize money.

It has been running as a dual event for seven years.

But the tournament took on added significance last year with the European Tour and the US-based LPGA Tour jointly sanctioning it for the first time.

Sciot-Siegrist produced a blemish-free 64 at the par-72 13th Beach Golf Links.

He shot four birdies on both the front and back nines to head into the weekend with a two shot buffer over Australian Travis Smyth, and three in front of a chasing pack of four, including Australians Matthew Griffin and amateur Jediah Morgan.

“It was a great round. It was similar to yesterday, I played really good golf and putted really well,” said the Frenchman, who holds the halfway lead at a European Tour event for the first time.

“When I’m playing, obviously there’s pressure and everything, but I’m just trying to do my best and we’ll see at the end.”

Australian Jarryd Felton is four off the pace after shooting a hole-in-one at the par-three 12th. China’s Yan Jing matched the feat at the par-three third.

Women’s joint overnight leader Sagstrom took the outright lead as she targets a second LPGA win after claiming her first two weeks ago at Gainbridge in the United States. She stroked seven birdies to two bogeys in her 67 to be one shot clear of American Ally McDonald, who fired a 65 as she searches for a maiden LPGA win.

“It gives you the biggest con­fidence boost ever,” Sag­strom said of winning a fortnight ago. “I think I’ve kind of done really well to keep it going this week. I’m really confident out here, trusting my game and my co­m­mitment, so I’m really hap­py that I’ve kept it up.”