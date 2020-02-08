‘Women’s T20 World Cup has potential to revolutionise cricket’

NEW DELHI: It wasn’t so long ago that a par score in T20 cricket was 120 or 130. Now, that’s not enough. Teams are looking much more confident and trying to get bigger scores on the board.

It’s that change in mindset that means performances are getting better across the board and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 has the potential to revolutionise the game even further.

“If I look back two years, India’s 50-over side was doing well and our T20 was struggling. But in the past two years, we have transformed as a T20 team and are very positive going to Australia.

“When you look at the other teams competing in the World Cup, they’re all looking in good shape ahead of the tournament.

All of the teams have strengths — but so do we. Our strength is spin.

“We’re always looking to find a way to integrate spinners into our team and even now, we’re assessing our plans and how we can exploit that strength.”

Our bowlers are always looking for the wicket-taking delivery and when we have our backs to the wall, they produce for us.

We haven’t always managed to deliver on our potential as a team and winning games is always about how well you’re able to execute your skills.

“In recent series wins over South Africa and the West Indies, we played to our full potential and that helped us get positive results. If we give 100 per cent as a collective, results take care of themselves.”

Woorkeri Raman, our coach, plays a big role too. He was a very experienced player himself and now it’s great to have him working with us.

He’s someone who always helps us keep calm in pressure situations and learn how to solve problems together out on the pitch. He is doing a very good job for us and we’re very happy to have him in the camp. His experience will help us in the World Cup.

“We went out to Australia earlier than a lot of teams and are in the midst of a tri-series with England and Australia, which will be a perfect platform for us.

“We will be familiar with the conditions over there and that will give us an extra boost to perform well. We’ll also be able to experiment with selection and we’ll look to find our best combination during that series. One thing is for sure — we won’t be afraid to give chances to newcomers.”

We have brought Richa Ghosh into our squad recently on the back of her great performances in the Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy. We have to find out what our best team is and those games will give us a chance to decide that before the World Cup.

“Each and every member of the squad has a part to play and we need to give our all to win any game. I’m just hoping I can step up and win some games for my team when they need me.”