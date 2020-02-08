Ukrainians on top in CAS Cup

MALAM JABBA: Ukrainian skiers dominated their opponents and clinched all the medals of Slalom category in the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup that was held here at the scenic ski resort Friday, says a press release.

Vitalii Aib secured the first position whereas Nazariy Petrukand Mykola Dichuk got silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In ladies’ event of Slalom category, Khushim Sahiba was on song again. After winning two consecutive golds in giant slalom races, she proved her class in the slalom category and won the gold medal. Her compatriot Umama Wali clinched the silver whereas Elvira Zakrayeva bagged bronze.

Besides FIS races, National Ski Championship was also played at the same location.

In the slalom event, winter Olympian Mohammad Karim from PAF clinched gold whereas Mir Nawaz of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts won silver. Third on the finish line was Liaquat Ali from Pakistan Air Force.

In giant slalom category, Mohammad Karim again outclassed his opponents and clinched the gold for PAF. Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts won both silver and bronze medals as Mir Nawaz and Zahid Abbas finished second and third, respectively.

The event is being held under the auspices of the Winter Sports Federation, which is striving for the promotion of winter sports in the country.