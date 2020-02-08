close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

Kites disturb proceeding in Test

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Despite total ban on kite flying in Punjab province, Pindi Stadium had virtually become a landing area for the stray kites coming from all directions especially during the afternoon session of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Continuous kites’ landing disturbed the proceeding of the match on no less than six occasions, thus resulting in the loss of crucial time.

“Since the stadium is located in the middle of thick population, it is always difficult to spot as from where the kite is coming and as to who is flying it. We experience the same scenario even during the first-class mat­ches,” one of the groundsmen said. He also feared that this tiny interruption would continue during the course of Test match.

