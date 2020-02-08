Yasir and Faheem dope tested

RAWALPINDI: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf had gone through the dope testing procedure during the course of play on the opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh here at Pindi Stadium Friday.

The two were among the four players, who have submitted their blood and urine samples for the test that has now become a routine affair for all international mat­ches. Two Bangladesh players have also gone through the process.

Leg-spinner Yasir was tested positive in November 2015 when Pakistan were engaged in One-Day series against England in the UAE. He was later suspended from all types of cricket in December — a ban that was later lifted on the assurance of the then captain of the team Misbahul Haq.

Misbah on oath guaranteed that he had never seen Yasir going out of the book in an effort to improve his performance. Misbah at that time maintained in an affidavit submitted with game’s governing body — ICC — that whatever had happened was not deliberate but by a mistake.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh cricketers offered Juma prayer here at the Pindi Stadium during lunch session on the opening day of the first Test. Almost the entire team from both sides were seen offering prayer at the hall set forth for the purpose at the second floor at the pavilion end.

All the Test matches and even domestic matches in Pakistan witness lengthy lunch break, enabling the team members to perform religious obligation.