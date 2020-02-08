Pakistan target third position

BENONI, South Africa: Pakistan team will finish off ICC U19 World Cup campaign with their third position play-off match against New Zealand here at the Willowmoore Park today (Saturday), says a PCB release.

Rohail Nazir-led Pakistan Under-19s were defeated by India in the Super League semi-final, which ended their hopes of winning the title for the third time.

However, there will be a lot at stake when they take on New Zealand who lost their Super League semi-final to Bangladesh on Thursday. The boys in green are eager to end with a positive result by sealing the third spot.

Head coach Ijaz Ahmed hinted at single change in the playing XI as left-arm pacer Tahir Hussain has been ruled out of the match due to a back injury.

Ijaz said: “The third place play-off is a very important game for us as we want to finish the tournament on a high. We are practicing the same way we had for every game. We want to finish third.

“We have told the players that it is another game and they should concentrate on their daily processes rather than worrying too much. This phase is also a part of the development of the players and a lesson that should come in handy for them in their careers ahead.

“I strongly feel these pla­yers have the potential to progress to a bigger stage. This bunch of players is very capable and some of them will surely represent Pakistan while playing the Pakistan Super League and first-class cricket in the days ahead. As a coach it gives me great pleasure to work on the players full of potential, the World Cup was part of their development and they have done fairly well in that aspect.”

The team will depart for home on Sunday morning and is expected to reach home in the wee hours of Monday.