Pakistan take control as pacers rip through BD

RAWALPINDI: Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-53) led Pakistan attack to dismantle Bangladesh batting line-up on the opening day of the first Test here at Pindi Stadium on Friday.

The tourists were bowled out for 233 with fading light making it impossible for Pakistan batsmen to start their turn as umpires applied closure five overs prior to the scheduled close.

The day belonged to Pakistan pace attack that put pressure on Bang­ladesh’s top order from very first over when Shaheen dislodged debutant Saif Hassan without opening his account.

Experienced Tamim Iqbal’s (3) wicket, picked up by consistent Mohammad Ab­bas (2-19 off 17 overs), then forced Bangladesh on the back foot. From there on it was all struggle for the tou­rists with only Mohammad Mithun (63) and Najmul Hosain Shanto (44) making sure some respec­tability in score.

“I always enjoy bowling at the Pindi Stadium whet­her it is domestic cricket or international. The pitch always offers something for bowlers and even today it was no different,” Shaheen said in a post-match media talk.

Despite Shaheen’s outright support for the playing track and the help it offered to pacers on the opening day, things were not all that attractive for Pakistan seam attack that struggled for wickets. Had it not been to some reckless shots played by the Bangladesh top order, things could have been much better for them.

Two notable partnerships, 59 for the third wicket between Najmul Hosain Shanto and captain Mominul Haque (30) and for the sixth wicket between wicketkeeper Liton Das (33) and Mithun helped in taking Bangladesh score to over 200. Mithun was a standout performer for the visitors as he stood to the task, with some sensible and occasionally attacking batting display. Mithun struck five boundaries in his 137-ball fifty and was seen lifting luckless Yasir Shah (0-83) for straight six once he completed his half-century.

Yasir yet again failed to impress as he never looked threatening during 22 overs he bowled on the opening day. It was Shaheen who impressed the most first with the new ball and later when the second new ball was taken immediately at the completion of the 80 overs.

“Pakistan bowling was impressive as pacers pitched the ball on right spot, making it difficult for us to settle down. On the contrary we did not bat well and kept on losing wickets. In Test cricket you have to take your chance and try to play long. Some good bowling from Pakistan did not allow us to do so,” Najmul Hosain Shanto said after the stumps were drawn.

The batsman, who was one of the successes for Bangladesh, said his team chances largely depend as to how bowlers would bowl.

“Whether we would be in a position to take the match into the fifth day largely depends on our bowling performance. If our bowlers succeed in bowling the way Pakistan pacers did, we think we would be in a position to make the Test competitive,” he said.

Shanto added that Bangladesh batsmen would have to play well in the second innings. “Unlike first innings, our batsmen would have to make extra efforts to stay long at the wicket for second time.”

Though Pakistan’s bowling has given the team early ascendency, the onus now rests on their batting

display starting from today. A big first innings total would surely ensure the Test for hosts.

Score Board

TOSS: PAKISTAN

BANGLADESH 1ST INNINGS

Tamim lbw b Abbas 3

Saif c Shafiq b Shaheen 0

Najmul c Rizwan b Abbas 44

Mominul c Rizwan b Shaheen 30

Mahmudullah c Asad b Shaheen 25

Mithun c Rizwan b Naseem 63

Liton lbw b Haris 33

Taijul c Yasir b Haris 24

Rubel b Shaheen 1

Abu Jayed run not 0

Ebadat not out 0

Extras (B-6, NB-3, W-1) 10

Total (All out; 82.5 overs) 233

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-3, 3-62, 4-95, 5-107, 6-161, 7-214, 8-229, 9-233.

BOWLING: Shaheen 21.5-3-53-4 (2nb, 1w), Abbas 17-2-19-2, Naseem 16-0-61-1 (1nb), Yasir 22-2-83-0, Haris 6-2-11-2.

Pakistan: Shan, Abid, Azhar, Babar, Asad, Haris, Rizwan, Yasir, Abbas, Shaheen.

Match officials: Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG) and Chris Gaffaney (NZL); TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA); Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).