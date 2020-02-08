Russian city orders workers to wear facemasks

MOSCOW: A far eastern Russian city on Friday ordered people whose jobs involve dealing with the public, from bus drivers to bank staff, to wear facemasks, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The city of Khabarovsk, located close to the border with China, said it was bringing in the "mask regime" from Monday. "People who work on public transport, in shopping malls and in banks, and medics -- all those who have close daily contact with a large number of people -- will be required to wear masks," the city adminsaid.

So far Russia has had two confirmed cases of the virus, both Chinese citizens who have been hospitalised in Siberia. Russia and China share a border more than 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) long, but Moscow has suspended rail links and restricted flights as well as halting visa-free entry for Chinese tour groups.