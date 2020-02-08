Cyprus orders missiles amid Turkey gas tensions

NICOSIA: Cyprus has signed contracts for weapons orders to bolster its defences at a time of heightened tensions with Turkey over maritime gas deposits, its defence ministry confirmed Friday.

"Contracts were signed related to upgrading specific weapons systems at an estimated cost of 240 million" euros, the ministry said in a statement. "Given the sensitivity of national security issues, no further details will be made available at present," it said.

A source told AFP the Cypriot army signed a 150 million euro ($165 million) contract in December with European manufacturer MBDA Missile Systems for short-range Mistral surface-to-air missiles. The information, from a source close to the matter who did not want to be named, corroborated an article in the Tribune, a French financial newspaper.