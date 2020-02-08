Kashmir Solidarity Day held at F.G Postgraduate College for Women

Rawalpindi : To show unity with the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir, their ongoing freedom struggle, and to pay homage to the martyrs of the freedom movement of Kashmir, an impressive ceremony called ‘Azm-e-Alishaan’ was held in the Salma Masud Auditorium of F.G Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road,

Brig. Abdul Hameed, Director FGEI C/G (Colleges) was the chief guest on this occasion. The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Hafsa Muddasir. Nighat Younas presented ‘Naat’. College anthem was played. Stage secretary, Suraya Naz, presented a brief introduction to the ceremony. This event was organised to show solidarity with the seven billion residents of the occupied territory of Kashmir who have been facing torture under a lockdown.

The day is also being observed to pay tribute to our national heroes for providing our nation the freedom it deserved. Sajjar and Group presented a tableau on ‘Kalaam-e-Iqbal.’

Faiza Babar in her eloquent style tried to instill the spirit of patriotism into her listeners. After those performances, Beenish and group presented a beautiful poem in their melodious voices to infuse the revolutionary spirit among youth. The real gem of the event was the Urdu Drama entitled as ‘Chinaar Jal Rahe Hain,’ presented by Aimen and group. At the end Sajjar and group presented a very famous national song which enhanced the national spirit among the audience.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief guest appreciated the students and organisers for covering the event successfully. Referring to Kashmir solidarity day, he stressed that Pakistani nation and Pakistan army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. He stressed on realising the true meaning of independence, which actually means having liberty to progress, equality, justice, equal chances of employment, equal rights for all citizens and good governance. He further added his views on the importance of education. He said that education is light which shatters the darkness of ignorance and develops in us a critical sense to differentiate right from wrong. He shared his views on female education by saying that, female education in the context of our country is great, as it is one of the most effective ways of empowering the females. True purpose of education therefore can only be achieved if it results in the development of intellect and grooming of the character.

Addressing the faculty members as ‘Miracle Workers,’ he asked them to instill in their students the curiosity to know and passion to create which can bring phenomenal changes in the world. Addressing the students as the ‘The Leaders of Tomorrow’ and ‘Future of Pakistan,’ he asked them to consider themselves lucky as they have been blessed with the opportunity of making themselves better. He showed a great faith in students and wished them success in their personal and collective goals.

After the distribution of certificates among participants, chief guest Brig. Abdul Hameed, Director FGEI (Colleges) was presented with the college insignia. The ceremony ended with the vote of thanks by the Principal Rana Arshad Qazi, who congratulated all the students on their performances and thanked the chief guest for gracing the occasion.