Irish ready if Storm Ciara strikes during Wales clash

DUBLIN: Ireland will be able to adapt to conditions if Storm Ciara hits Dublin during their Six Nations clash with Grand Slam holders Wales on Saturday (today), said scrum coach John Fogarty on Friday.

Ciara is expected to hit Ireland with torrential rain and winds of up to 70 miles (112 kilometres) an hour over the weekend which could play havoc with both sides’ strategy. However, Fogarty said he and the rest of the Irish coaching staff and team leaders would cast their eyes to the sky when they arrive at Lansdowne Road to see whether strategical changes need to be made.

“We are adaptable for the storm,” said Fogarty at the eve of match press conference. “The team leaders and Faz (head coach Andy Farrell) will make decisions before the match.” Fogarty, capped once by Ireland at hooker in 2010, said Wales would not welcome stormy conditions either. “Both teams can play with width,” he said. “I do not think their team will want a storm to come in. We will see what arrives when we arrive but I hope it is not Storm Ciara!” added the 42-year-old.

Hooker Rob Herring conceded that line-outs could be tricky in such conditions. “If the wind and the rain comes in it could be a little bit tricky,” he said. “We have brilliant line-out callers and I am still pretty confident we can get the job done.”

Herring, who has replaced now retired former captain Rory Best as first choice hooker, said he and his team-mates could do the crowd a favour in such hostile conditions to start on the front foot.