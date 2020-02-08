A hero’s passing

The 34 year old Dr Li Wenliang died on Thursday night after being infected by the coronavirus. The doctor was one of the first people to raise warnings about the new virus. Unfortunately, as a result of his timely actions, Dr Li was apprehended by Wuhan police for “spreading rumors.”

It is always disheartening when those who try to help others and do good are punished for doing so. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Li Wenliang and believe that we all need to celebrate the work that he did in fighting the coronavirus.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad