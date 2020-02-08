close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 8, 2020

Silenced students

Newspost

 
February 8, 2020

Students, as the foundation of our future prosperity, are the real strength of a nation. In this context, it is highly regrettable that the restoration of student unions been quelled by the higher authorities in Pakistan. Denying students their basic rights to political expression and participation in the national decision making process is both undemocratic and unconstitutional. The main reason that student unions were banned in the first place was to depoliticize our youth. Furthering this trend will have devastating consequences, if our youth are denied any role in politics, who will hold our leaders accountable in the future?

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost