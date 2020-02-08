Silenced students

Students, as the foundation of our future prosperity, are the real strength of a nation. In this context, it is highly regrettable that the restoration of student unions been quelled by the higher authorities in Pakistan. Denying students their basic rights to political expression and participation in the national decision making process is both undemocratic and unconstitutional. The main reason that student unions were banned in the first place was to depoliticize our youth. Furthering this trend will have devastating consequences, if our youth are denied any role in politics, who will hold our leaders accountable in the future?

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi