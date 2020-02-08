Economic future

Bleak predictions are coming in about the state of the Pakistan economy, with former finance minister and economist Hafeez Pasha predicting that growth would slow to two percent over the coming months and unemployment would rise sharply, putting nearly 1200,000 people out of jobs. In all this, a survey carried out by the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry offers some hope. It tells us that 75 percent of respondents said that they would be willing to recommend new Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan to their parent companies. Foreign investment is of course just what Pakistan needs desperately at this time.

However, there are also areas that need to be smoothed over. More than 50 percent of the respondents have said that the devaluation of the rupee, the gap between policies and implementation, the increasing tax burden, the costs involved in setting up businesses and the increase in interest rates deterred the economy and prevented investment from beyond Pakistan. In addition, the feeling of instability within the country has added to problems both for local and overseas investors. The survey indicates that there is positivity amongst investors but many issues such as the proper implementation of policies which need to be looked at in greater depth. The plans pointed out by seven out of 10 survey respondents to invest more in Pakistan over the next one to five years obviously indicates that we could have an economic turnaround after all. This is what the PTI government has consistently promised, but the turn for the better is still being awaited. The promised decrease in poverty levels and an increase in employment have not come yet.

It is important for Pakistan that this reversal in fortunes takes place. People are already feeling the impact of the highest food price inflation ever experienced in the country combined with a loss of jobs in many sectors. It is also a fact that, while the economies of India and China have grown, with China pulling far ahead of India notably after the mid 1980s, Pakistan can no longer even hope to match China and has lost the equality of balance it once had with India. Till 1985, the GDP of the two countries, keeping in mind the size of their populations, was almost on an even footing. Since then, India has turned into an economic powerhouse compared to Pakistan, which has been beset with a host of problems ranging from political instability to militant attacks. If things can really turn around and head for the better, this would be immensely good news for the people of the country as they struggle to make ends meet in what is being seen as one of the hardest economic times to be encountered in recent years.