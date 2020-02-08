close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 8, 2020

PAF aircraft crashes, pilot ejects safely

Top Story

 
February 8, 2020

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: A training aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Shorkot city of Punjab’s Jhang district on Friday.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the Mirage aircraft, used for training by the PAF, crashed on a routine operational training mission. The official added that no loss of life was reported in the accident. “The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life or property has been reported on the ground,” said the spokesperson.

A press release issued by the PAF after the incident added that the Air Headquarters had formed a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

Last month, two PAF pilots were martyred after a training aircraft crashed near the M M Alam Base in Mianwali.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus