PAF aircraft crashes, pilot ejects safely

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: A training aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Shorkot city of Punjab’s Jhang district on Friday.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the Mirage aircraft, used for training by the PAF, crashed on a routine operational training mission. The official added that no loss of life was reported in the accident. “The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life or property has been reported on the ground,” said the spokesperson.

A press release issued by the PAF after the incident added that the Air Headquarters had formed a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

Last month, two PAF pilots were martyred after a training aircraft crashed near the M M Alam Base in Mianwali.