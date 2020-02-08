NA passes resolution for public hanging of child abuse convicts

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly approved on Friday with a sizable majority a resolution demanding public hanging of the child abuse convicts.

The resolution was tabled in the lower house of the parliament by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted hanging punishment for the child abuse convicts.

“When we raised the issue of public hanging in the National Assembly’s standing committee on human rights headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari it was opposed,” the minister said, adding the government desired a new law aimed at the hanging of the convicts.

He further asked the opposition if it was ready to support the bill or not. Another PTI lawmaker Imran Khattak also seconded the demand for adopting the resolution calling for public hanging of child abuse convicts.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentarian Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, however, opposed the move, saying the country had signed a United Nations Charter against public hangings and if it was adopted then the world would not accept it.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also shared his views on Twitter, opposing the resolution. “Strongly condemn this resolution. This is just another grave act in line with brutal civilisation practices [sic]. Societies [should] act in a balanced way, [barbarity] is not an answer to crimes. This is another expression of extremism,” he wrote.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also spoke out against the resolution. “The resolution passed in NA today on public hangings was across party lines and not a govt-sponsored resolution but an individual act. Many of us oppose it — our Ministry of Human Rights strongly opposes this. Unfortunately, I was in a meeting and was not able to go to NA,” she said on Twitter. The Amnesty International on Friday condemned the passage of the resolution in the parliament, saying public hangings were acts of unconscionable cruelty. “The sexual abuse and murder of children are among the most horrific crimes, but the death penalty is not a solution. Public hangings are acts of unconscionable cruelty and have no place in a rights-respecting society,” said Amnesty International’s Deputy South Asia Director Omar Waraich.