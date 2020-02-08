Demolish illegal buildings in Karachi, orders SC

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned that all illegally constructed buildings in Punjab Colony, Delhi Colony, PNT Colony and Gizri Road areas of the metropolis should be demolished.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, was hearing a case pertaining to encroachments in the megapolis at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

The chief justice reprimanded the Clifton Cantonment Board land director for “closing his eyes when [ill-gotten] money was being made”, saying: “Fortunes have been amassed and now they say that these buildings are illegal”. The court ordered the officials that illegal buildings in Gizri, PNT Colony, Punjab Colony and Delhi Colony areas of the port city should be demolished.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin, Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Commissioner Karachi and officials from the Clifton Cantonment Board appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the chief justice asked the officials how and upon whose permission the illegal buildings were erected. He said nine-storey buildings were still being constructed in Karachi and ordered that they be razed to the ground.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the buildings should be constructed but this should be done through some planning. The court ordered that the federal and provincial governments should prepare comprehensive plan regarding residents of Karachi with the help of experts so that the kachi abadis could be constructed on modern lines through a planning.

The chief justice remarked that federal and provincial governments had failed to resolve the problems, adding Karachi had become mega problem city. He said he did not want to utter such words which could be harmful for someone.

The chief justice deemed the situation as “horrible” and asked the officials present if they walked through the city streets with their eyes closed. “You were entrusted with state-owned land and what have you done with this trust?” Justice Ahmed remarked.

He said the residents of the colony on Jahangir Road be moved elsewhere but the government should vacate this property. To this, the attorney general sought time from the court to figure out a solution in consultation with all the stakeholders.

However, in his exchange with the attorney general, the chief justice remarked that neither the city government nor the provincial or federal governments were “doing anything”.

“No government is working so who should we invite?” said Justice Ahmed, adding the problem was that “the government officials do not want to work”.

The court also directed the chief secretary to get rid of all the encroachments in the city and put in a request for the re-settlement of the residents of the katchi abadis and affected people. He also directed the officials for inviting the recommendations of experts through media.

The court ordered the authorities that a park should be built at Nehr-e-Khayyam, besides banning commercial buildings near the site.

Hearing a case regarding commercial activities on land belonging to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the court termed illegal the lease of the land of KPT and admonished officials for assuming charge of government land.

Addressing the KPT’s counsel, the court remarked: “You do not own the land. You were given it to carry out activities related to the KPT. How can you lease the land when the lease does not belong to you,” questioned Justice Gulzar. “You were only given land for the port’s use. But you are allotting KPT land to yourself, and this is a conflict of interest.”

The court directed that if the land was not being used by the port it should be returned to the government, to which the KPT’s counsel said countless people will be affected by your directions.

“You have given leases for 99 years. In this way all government departments will be able to give their land to their own people,” the court observed, adding: “The KPT is a trust and not a trustee.”

Commenting on the report submitted by the KPT chairman, the chief justice said: “If we give an order on the report that has been submitted the result will not be pleasant. It is best if the chairman takes the report back.” The hearing was later adjourned till February 21.