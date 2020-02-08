Six held with narcotics during search operation

MULTAN: Police have arrested six criminals during house-to-house search operation launched at two different police station areas on Thursday night. According to the police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Pir Khursheed Colony and Haiderpura respectively in premises of Mumtazabad and Gulgasht police stations.

Police teams combed the areas and targeted dozens of houses and make biometric identification of 54 people.