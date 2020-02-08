Wasa disconnects 500 connections

MULTAN: The Wasa has disconnected about 500 sewerage connections of defaulters during an ongoing drive against chronic and running defaulters launched in February.

According to Wasa spokesman Hassan Bukhari, 16 Wasa disconnection teams were conducting raids against defaulters on daily basis in various parts of the city while about 100 sewerage connections disconnected. He said that the Wasa had established in 1992 while there were over Rs one billion pending dues since 1999. He said that the teams had speed up the crackdown on chronic and running defaulters to ensure maximum recovery of pending dues. He said that there were 345,000 sewerage, water supply and drainage connections in the city. He said that Rs 38 million recovered out of Rs 40 million set target last month while Rs 50 million target set for February. Bukhari said that illegal connection holders should avail the scheme.