Amnesty condemns public hangings

LONDON: Responding to the adoption of a resolution in Pakistan’s lower house of Parliament calling for public hangings for people convicted of sexual abuse and murder of children, Omar Waraich, Amnesty International’s Deputy South Asia Director, said that sexual abuse and murder of children are among the most horrific crimes, but death penalty is not a solution. “Executions, whether public or private, do not deliver justice. They are acts of vengeance and there is no evidence that they serve as a uniquely effective deterrent. If human life holds the highest value, then taking it away is lowest act. The state should not perpetuate the cycle of violence by putting people to death.