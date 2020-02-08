close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
February 8, 2020

No change in NA opposition leader: Saadia

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
February 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former Senator Barrister Saadia Abbasi has made it clear that she has no clue about change in the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly.

Talking to The News here the other day she said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and he is currently lodged in prison hence no kite-flying about him is fair at the moment. Saadia who is real sister of Shahid Khaqan reminded that they don’t have any close or remote relative in the name of Farrukh Abbasi.

She said that the PML-N is united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif is Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and there is no reason for bringing about any change in the arrangement that is working in excellent manner.

Saadia Abbasi said that her family including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi don’t believe in any clandestine contacts or deal with anyone who isn’t linked with politics. She said that harmony in the ranks of the PML-N has no match.

