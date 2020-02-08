KP CM says uplift work being undertaken in merged districts

LANDIKOTAL: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said his government had inherited the corrupt system from the past rulers.

He declared that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had waged war against the corrupt mafia. He said the development work would be carried out to benefit the people of the tribal districts. Mahmood Khan was speaking at the opening ceremony of an awareness campaign titled "Olasi Nasta” aimed at initiating uplift schemes with the consent of the local population. A large number of residents, lawmakers, line departments officials, PTI provincial and district leaders, Ulema, officials, provincial Minister for Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, poets, traders and local elders attended the ceremony.

Mahmood Khan said the people would gradually notice the positive outcome of the schemes. He said the PTI government had announced special uplift package for merged districts.

The chief minister said the government was interested in providing facilities to the tribal people who severely suffered in the past during militancy. He said an industrial zone would be established in Khyber district to create jobs and boost the business activities. He said Rs83 billion had been allocated for the merged districts.

Mahmood Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued clear-cut directives to adopt zero tolerance for corruption and irregularities at any level. He said the local youth would be recruited in all government offices as it was their legal right. He said all contract employees would be regularized gradually. Warning the ghost government employees, Mahmood Khan said the government had launched inquiries against all such employees, including teachers and health workers, and their services would be terminated if they did not mend their ways.

He said ghost government employees drew salaries, but they ran own businesses and had other jobs in the country and abroad. the chief minister said a complaint cell had been established in Khyber to ensure transparency in the government departments. "I request all citizens to raise voice about the irregularities and inform me when you notice corruption so that I will take action against the officials who misuse the public funds," Mahmood Khan stated. he said that the PTI government was working in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring about a positive change.

Mahmood Khan said promoting tourism, providing water, health and education facilities to the tribal districts was the top priority of the government. The chief minister announced Rs2 million grant for the Landikotal Press Club. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir briefed Mahmood Khan about the government schemes worth billions of rupees being undertaken in Khyber.