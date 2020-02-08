close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

CCPO takes notice of firing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

LAHORE: Indiscriminate firing and fireworks were observed in the limits of Harbanspura police limits on Friday night. However, the SHO put all responsibility on the shoulders of the Manawan SHO, who had nothing to do with it. Firing and fireworks are frequently witnessed in front of marriage halls in the limits of Harbanspura police limits and most of the time the SHO gets rid of the issue by putting responsibility on the shoulders of the Manawan SHO. Meanwhile, upon being informed, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed immediately took notice of the information and directed the SP Cantt to look into the matter and arrest the accused.

