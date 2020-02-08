PEF schools to be shifted to solar energy: minister

MULTAN: The Punjab Energy Ministry has decided to shift 7,000 schools of Punjab Education Foundation to solar energy. Talking to journalists here on Friday, Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the ministry would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the PEF. He said that all the PEF schools would be shifted to solar energy and the ministry was finalising the whole plan. The ministry would conduct audit of all PEF schools in the first phase to assess the requirement and needs, he informed. The ministry would sign a MoU with the PEF schools before conducting audit, he said. The minister said that the ministry was working on prepare a plan to shift all the Punjab jails to solar energy and initial work in this connection had been initiated.

Nominations sought for best teacher awards: The Programme Monitoring and Implementation Unit of Punjab Education Sector Reform Programme has sought nominations for Sir Syed Awards for the best teachers from all the Punjab districts. The Punjab School Education Department through a circular has asked all the DEA’s CEOs that the department was committed to improve the quality of education services across the province. One of the key focuses of the department was to provide more support and recognition to the work of teachers, it added. The Punjab government had decided organising the Sir Syed Awards to celebrate the contributions of teachers across the province. The Sir Syed Awards were the annual teaching awards that would be given to the most dedicated and inspiring teachers in Punjab. There were 36 awards in total, one from each district in the province.