Killer gets 80-year imprisonment

SARGODHA: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Atiqur Rehman Bhinder on Friday awarded 80 years imprisonment to an accused involved in a dual murder case of Darya Khan police station.

According to the prosecution, Akhtar Abbas of Darya Khan gunned down his two opponents Akram and Aqeel over enmity on June 26, 2009. The local police registered a case against the accused and presented challan in the court for trial. After hearing arguments, the court awarded 80 years imprisonment along with Rs 600,000 fine to culprit Akhtar Abbas.

12 held with narcotics: Police have arrested 12 drug traffickers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman Friday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused recovering 4,700 grams hashish, 330 litres liquor, two rifles, one pistol and two guns.

Those arrested were identified as Yasmeen Bibi, Qamar Abbas, Tanveer Ahmad, Fazal Elahi, Khizar Hayat, Adil Abbas, Muhammad Arshad, Manazir Ali, Sajid and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.