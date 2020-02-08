PSP activists stage demo for creation of Seraiki province

MULTAN: Activists of the Pakistan Seraiki Party on Friday staged a demonstration against the government for no fulfilling promise of creation of the Seraiki province.

The protesters blocked Kutchehry Chowk for traffic and later took out a rally in protest. PSP protestors led by central president Malik Allah Nawaz Wains chanted slogans against the government for using delaying tactics in the creation of the Seraiki province.

Speaking on the occasion, PSP senior leader Ahmed Nawaz said that the party had decided gearing up movement for the creation of the Seraiki province to protect their socio-political rights. He said that the PTI government had promised establishing the south Punjab Secretariat in July 2019 and allocating Rs 3 billion for the purpose.

He alleged that the Punjab government had consumed the south Punjab secretariat budget in payments of salaries. The PSP was completely against the establishment of secretariat, he added. Nawaz said that Senator Farhatullah Babar had led the Province Commission report 2013 and recommended amendments in four Articles of 1973 Constitution for the creation of province, but the government had thrown the commission’s report into dustbin. The PSP leader said that the people of Seraiki region feel deprived in term of allocation of funds, job quotas, educational institutions and development projects.

The south Punjab divisions of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur should get 30pc Punjab quota in the civil bureaucracy having 30pc of its population. However, it had only 12pc to 15pc quota in federal jobs, he lamented.

PSP information secretary Javed Channar expressed his concern over the constitution of National Finance Commission Award.

He demanded release of due share from the NFC Award to the Seraiki region for progress and uplift in the remote districts.