Students of 50,000 schools to get health cards: Dr Yasmin

KASUR: Punjab Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid has said that the students of about 50,000 schools in the province will undergo screening tests and each student will be given health card.

She said this while inaugurating the Punjab Health and Nutrition Screening Programme at Changa Manga, Tehsil Chunian, on Friday. The minister said that the card would bear information regarding the growth of the child and disease if any. She said that the health of the students was pivotal along with his or her studies so that they could pace with the time. She said that the society could get progress only through education.

She added that the children would also be provided with free medicines along with screening for their better future. Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said that the government was bringing radical changes in education and health sectors.

Later, Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the THQ Hospital Chunian and gave instructions to the administration. She said that shortage of staff would soon be fulfilled. To a question, she said that the health cards would soon be made functional.