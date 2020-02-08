Couple among 3 killed in accident

SARGODHA: Three people, including a couple, were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Jauharabad and Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police said on Friday that Sahib Khan of Jauharabad along with his wife and daughter Rimsha was riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler near Sherwali Link Road. As a result, Sahib Khan and his wife died on the spot while Rimsha suffered injuries. The injured was shifted to THQ hospital. In another accident, a recklessly driven bus hit to death a motorcyclist Khizar Hayat near Mangani Check-post on Mianwali Road. Cases have been registered.

anti-polio drive: Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for the five –day anti-polio campaign to be started from February 17.

In the meeting, the performance of Health Department and awareness arrangements about Coronavirus in districts were also discussed. The DC emphasised the need for effective anti-polio measures. He also directed the polio team‘s monitoring system to be foolproof. The DC also directed the assistant commissioner of all tehsils of district to monitor the anti-polio teams and conduct screenings of foreign citizen, especially Chinese citizen and travelers to curb the Coronavirus so that infectious disease could be controlled before entering in the country. Giving briefing about polio arrangements to the meeting, the focal person Dr Tariq said that Health Department had fixed target to immunize 621,477 below five years age children with anti-polio drops for which 1,420 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 81 transit teams would perform polio duties, adding that total 3,694 staffers would also participate in the drive.