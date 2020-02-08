PTI to fulfil its promises made with allies: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government appointed committee has decided to continue with talks to remove reservations of the allies and it will fulfil its commitments made with the ally parties.

“If there is any, then bring forth even a single statement of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in which he is expressing his wish to become the Punjab chief minister,” said Sarwar while talking to the media after addressing a private medical college Convocation-2020.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s struggle against corruption was continuing vigorously and excuses of those avoiding would not work anymore.

The opposition’s estimations have nothing to do with reality. Jahangir Khan Tareen is very much part of the party and together we all under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are serving the country and the nation.

The governor said that people have nothing to do with who is doing what and which ally is dissatisfied but they want good governance and to get rid of price-hike and poverty.

For this purpose, he added, PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is taking effective measures, while credit of all good initiatives not goes to PTI only but to its allies also. It is responsibility of both the government and allied parties to put in place joint efforts to ensure country’s development and prosperity by ridding it of prevailing challenges.

To a question, Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that the Q-League is still an ally of the government and stood by it, and nothing to be worried about as the government committee, after having consultations, is agreed to continue talks with the PML-Q and take it along at all levels besides fulfilling all commitments made to it. He said the incumbent government is ensuring merit and transparency at all levels, while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and all other institutions have been purged of political interference. The promise of ‘One Pakistan: Not two’ will be accomplished. Following hectic efforts of the government’s economic team, Pakistan is now attaining fiscal stability; however, country’s getting on the path to progress and prosperity is not being absorbed by the opposition.

Addressing the convocation, the governor said he was glad to note that daughters of the nation are outshining the male students in the medical field. Our daughters are excelling in the education and other fields as well. “Since I assumed charge as the governor, I have been observing that 80 per cent medals go to female graduates at every convocation.

He said that parents have vital role in success of every child and “all my successes till date are because of my parents’ prayers, for which I always pay gratitude to Allah Almighty.” Doctors’ field is of paramount importance and no doubt, the world always remembered those who served humanity, and the field of medical provides a golden opportunity to serve the humanity, he said and asserted that in Pakistan, a large number of people are suffering from various diseases and we all together have to protect them from ailments as a healthy society do attain developmental goals.

Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram, PPP Central Leader Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and others also spoke.