Sat Feb 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

Patwari held for taking bribe

National

Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Friday arrested a patwari for taking bribe from a citizen. The ACE arrested accused patwari Sajid Shah for taking bribe from a citizen for issuing him a bogus ‘Fard’.

MINOR GIRL DIES: A three-year-old girl died when a wall of her house collapsed at Gakhar Mandi on Friday. Ayesha was playing in her home when suddenly a wall of her house collapsed. As a result, she came under the debris and died on the spot.

BUS DRIVER BURNT ALIVE: A bus driver burnt alive when his vehicle caught fire at Kamoki on Friday. Reportedly, Arshad had parked his bus alongside a road. In the meantime, a truck hit his bus. As a result, the bus caught fire and driver Arshad burnt alive.

