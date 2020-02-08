Firdous happy over notification of 8th Wage Board Award

close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
February 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said she is delighted to announce that a notification pertaining to the 8th Wage Board Award for journalists has been issued.“The issuance of the notification is a moment of happiness and a matter of satisfaction for me and the ministry of information,” she said in a tweet. She said the 8th Wage Board Award is the right of journalists and their children. The longstanding demand of workers associated with newspapers to determine their wages has been fulfilled today, she added. Hardworking people and workers are very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said and vowed to facilitate them by protecting their rights.

